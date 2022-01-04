-
NovaGold, one of the companies developing the proposed Donlin Gold mine, has filed a lawsuit against a short-selling research firm. That firm released a…
-
A recent report from a financial research firm says that the proposed Donlin Gold mine in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta will never be built. The mine could be…
-
Testifying in court on a case alleging the state has failed to provide full language assistance to Alaska Natives in elections, an expert witness cited…
-
Testifying in court on a case alleging the state has failed to provide full language assistance to Alaska Natives in elections, an expert witness cited…