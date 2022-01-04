coronavirus

-
One of the most remote regions in Alaska is the Aleutian Islands. And for the most part, communities along the island chain have done well throughout the…
Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians have some of the lowest rates of vaccination against COVID-19 in Alaska — and highest rates of hospitalization and…
Nearly 5,000 people in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and almost a fifth of those people have also…
After months of successfully avoiding COVID-19 in its facilities, more than 40 percent of inmates in Alaska’s prisons have now been infected with the…
One of the biggest challenges for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine from drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech is keeping it cold.But Dr. Ellen Hodges,…
Halfway through the city’s third pandemic shutdown, Anchorage’s hospitality industry is struggling and increasingly frustrated. “Being shut down the…
Nome’s Tribal health care provider expects to be receiving the first rounds of a COVID-19 vaccine this week. KNOM reports on how Norton Sound Health…
A 37-year-old man in Pilot Station died from COVID-19 at the village health clinic before he could be transported to a hospital. Stormy conditions…
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region is experiencing a huge increase in COVID-19 cases. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported that if…