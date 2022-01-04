commercial fish

-
By The Associated PressPres. Barack Obama's visit to Anchorage came at a price, at least for the Anchorage Police Department. Chief Mark Mew tells KTUU…
-
CoastAlaska's Ed Schoenfeld reports a tailings dam break at a British Columbia copper and gold mine could threaten Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries,…
-
An Emmonak man was medevacced to Anchorage after collapsing while ice fishing.Jerry Isaacs steps down after heading Tanana Chiefs Conference for eight…
-
Five nations have agreed to ban commercial fishing in the Arctic Ocean beyond their 200-mile exclusive economic zone until more research on fish stocks is…