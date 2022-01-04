Chukchi Sea

-
As our climate changes around us, the unusual is becoming more frequent.Whether it be shorter snow seasons, intense wildfires, or most recently-- storms…
-
With a poor start for ice forming in northern Alaska waters this season, the latest climate forecasts predict sea ice may not reach Western Alaska until…
-
Nov. 18, 2015Association of Village Council Presidents announces plan to create dozens of tribal courts in Y-K regionBy Anna Rose McArthur, KYUK-BethelAn…
-
Aug. 18, 2015Arctic offshore drilling gets federal approvalThe federal government has given Royal Dutch Shell the final permit it needs to drill for oil…
-
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management okays Shell exploration planThe Bureau of Ocean Energy Management yesterday approved Shell's exploration plan for the…
-
Legislators debate states’ rights and constitutionality of a state law to seize federal landsMonday, legislators voted on a controversial bill that would…
-
Shell one step closer to developing up to 4 billion barrels of oilA federal agency has removed a roadblock to offshore drilling in Arctic waters this…
-
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Shores bare of sea ice expose Kivalina to fierce fall stormsBy JoaqlinEstusHere’s the first in a series of stories on…
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering designating some 35,000 square miles of ocean in the Bering, Chukchi and Beaufort seas…
-
Due to shrinking and disappearing sea ice caused by climate change, tens of thousands of Pacific walrus have hauled out on shore near Pt. Lay, a village…