Alaska’s commercial fishermen have been speaking out against big trawlers for years, complaining that the large vessels in federal waters are scooping up…
It’s getting late in the season and Yukon River king salmon passage remains very weak at the U.S.-Canada border.Holly Carroll is the State Yukon River…
The National Marine Fisheries Service says shutting down Southeast Alaska’s king salmon season would contribute little to saving an endangered population…
Chinook salmon, also known as king salmon, are getting smaller, and a team of scientists at the University of Washington think they know why. A new study…
by Ben Matheson, KYUKFederal staff will again manage king salmon on the lower Kuskokwim River after requests from tribes. Earlier this year, a handful of…
Today [Tuesday], the Alaska Court of Appeals in Anchorage will hear arguments about whether fishermen who fished during a closure were wrongfully…
Enough king salmon have gone upriver to spawn so state biologists opened the lower Kuskokwim salmon fishery on Friday; it had been closed since May…
A trial is scheduled for next month in a case alleging failure by the state to provide accurate translations of voting materials into Alaska Native…