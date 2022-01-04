Changing Arctic

-
April 4, 2016Sen. Murkowski opposes hearing on U.S. Supreme Court nominee until new president is elected by The Associated PressAlaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski…
Feb. 8, 2016Honesty about our history important to healing racial divisionsBy JoaqlinEstus, KNBA – AnchorageThe First Alaskans Institute hosted a…
In Northwest Alaska, tax increase prompts lawsuitBy the Associated PressA world-class zinc mine operating in northwest Alaska is suing the Northwest…
Jan. 4, 2016Test aimed at most frequently diagnosed cancer among Alaska Natives By Associated PressA new at-home test to screen for colorectal cancer is…
Legislative Council votes to drop lease on costly downtown officeBy the Associated PressLawmakers are a step closer to moving out of office space in…
Nov. 23, 2015Dan Fauske resigns as president of state gas line corporationBy Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage | November 21, 2015Dan Fauske has resigned…
By Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksA man who claims a high school classmate told him he and group of friends killed John Hartman back in 1997, testified in…
Alaska Permanent Fund's growth lower than last two yearsThe Alaska Permanent Fund is doing better than officials had expected. The corporation reported…