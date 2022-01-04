Card St. fire

-
Volunteers from Galena 40 miles upriver from Nulato are taking boats to Nulato to help with the evacuation. The fire was sparked by lightning on Sunday…
A break in Alaska's unseasonably warm weather is helping firefighters fight fires in Southcentral Alaska. The Sockeye fire is 73% contained after burning…
Evacuation area reduced, and opened to homeowners who lost homes By Liz Ruskin, APRNManagers of the Sockeye Fire near Willow plan to begin letting…
By Phillip Manning, KTNA and Liz Ruskin, APRNSome 500 firefighters working around the clock are making good progress on the Sockeye fire near Willow,…
Sockeye Fire – the nation’s top firefighting priority – has stopped its wild growth By Phillip Manning, KTNA; Ann Hillman, APRN; Shaylon Cochran, KDLL;…