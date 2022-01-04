budget deficit

-
Governor says Alaska can’t afford itBy The Associated PressGov. Bill Walker says he would veto the purchase of a legislative office building in Anchorage…
-
KNBA News for April 13, 2016Senate Finance proposes to restructure Permanent Fund, dividendsThe Senate Finance Committee has come up with a proposal to…
-
-
Senate Finance cuts include $100 from education fundingThursday [April 3, 2013], the Alaska Senate Finance committee moved an operating budget with $700…
-
No new contracts for the Knik Arm Crossing, Susitna-Watana Dam, Alaska Stand-along Pipeline, Ambler Road, Juneau Access Road, and Kodiak Launch Complex…
-
Gov. Walker cuts former Governor's infrastructure budget in halfBy Alexandra Guttierrez, Alaska Public Radio NetworkBy law, Alaska's governor is required…