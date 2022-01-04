-
Federal researchers in the Bering Sea have released recordings of songs by some of the rarest whales in the world. While this is exciting news for marine…
-
By The Associated PressPres. Barack Obama's visit to Anchorage came at a price, at least for the Anchorage Police Department. Chief Mark Mew tells KTUU…
-
9/2/15Yesterday, President Obama announced he wants to beef up the nation's fleet of icebreakers. We have more on that below. First is this report from…
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering designating some 35,000 square miles of ocean in the Bering, Chukchi and Beaufort seas…
-
Teams buoyed by hope, sense of new beginnings despite state's financesThis weekend, Walker-Mallott transition teams met at the University of Alaska…
-
Anchorage judge sets Sept. 26 as the date for argumentsAn Anchorage judge has set Sept. 26 for arguments in the lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell…