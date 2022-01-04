Search Query
Music Matters
bear cub
KNBA Newscasts
7/8/14 KNBA News - Bear mauls jogger south of Anchorage; Suspect stabs Anchorage Police dog
After coming up on two cubs, a jogger was attacked from behind by the mother bear on the Penguin Ridge Trail south of Anchorage. Susanne Knudsen of Indian…
