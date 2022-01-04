-
The Trump administration intends to auction off drilling rights in all federal lands of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain in its…
-
With the Trump administration seeking to open up Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to industry, Gwich’in communities throughout North America gathered…
-
One thing lies at the heart of Gwich’in tribes’ opposition to oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: caribou.At Arctic Village’s annual…
-
The Trump administration will soon take a big step toward drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. It hopes to sell leases to companies…
-
At a public meeting in Anchorage on the federal government’s plan to open part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil development, Alaska Native…