-
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the state controls rivers running through Alaska’s federal conservation lands. It’s the second consideration…
-
Monday (Aug. 15), Alaska Attorney General JahnaLindemuth announced she will drop an appeal in a case involving increased tribal jurisdiction through…
-
By Daysha Eaton, KBBI - HomerFor years, the Ninilchik tribe has been seeking — and last week was granted — approval to use a more effective method of…
-
After a court ruling that the Department of Interior (DOI) improperly excluded Alaska tribes from a process long available to lower 48 tribes, DOI…