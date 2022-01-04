-
Editor’s note: This story is produced in part through a partnership between First Alaskans Institute and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation. Willie Iġġiaġruk…
-
Our guests this morning on Our Community were from Perseverance Theatre - Actor Frank Henry Kaash Katasse, Director Randy Reinholz, and Art Director Art…
-
Our guest for Morning Line today: David Clark, Legislative Assistant with the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association, shared about an event hosted…
-
Monday (Aug. 15), Alaska Attorney General JahnaLindemuth announced she will drop an appeal in a case involving increased tribal jurisdiction through…
-
5/12/16Lawyers say state could be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars over Anchorage Legislative offices. After a judge ruled the building's lease…
-
Feb. 24, 2016Professorship comes with $20,000 to support researchBy Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - AnchorageA University of Alaska Anchorage professor has been…
-
Oct. 13, 2015Governor, Anchorage Mayor declare second Monday of October Indigenous Peoples DayAlaska is now the first state to recognize the second Monday…
-
Sovereignty over tribal lands the subject of Gov. Walker meetings in rural AlaskaIn 2006 tribes sued the federal government over the right to transfer…
-
-
12/19/14 - Interior Dept. issues regulations allowing Alaska tribes to put lands in protected statusAlaskan tribes allowed to exercise same rights as lower 48 tribesTribes in Alaska are celebrating a decision that allows them to apply to have lands…