Anchorage School District

-
Kenneth Huffer always knew his family was Native American. But the blond-haired, blue-eyed Chugiak High School senior says the first time he truly felt…
-
By The Associated PressPres. Barack Obama's visit to Anchorage came at a price, at least for the Anchorage Police Department. Chief Mark Mew tells KTUU…
-
Runoff election to be scheduledWith 99% of the ballots counted in yesterday’s municipal election, Ethan Berkowitz has a wide lead in the Anchorage mayor’s…
-
Legislators back away from Anchorage’s pending school debtAlaska lawmakers are attempting to fast-track a bill so the state won't have to help pay for $59…
-
Emails describe chaplain's concerns, fears about Alaska National Guard leadershipThe Department of Law has begun releasing records about the Governor's…
-
"Scathing" report leads to Alaska National Guard firingsThree leaders of the Alaska National Guard have been fired from their positions. The removal of…