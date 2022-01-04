-
The National Park Service awarded a $56,254 grant to the Alutiiq Museum for a project called Return Them or Angilluki (ah-KNEE-loo-gee)Museum collections…
-
Picture the kind of waterproof jacket we all depend on in Southeast Alaska: long sleeves, a hood, maybe a drawstring. The best ones use some variety of…
-
The Kodiak Alutiiq/Sugpiaq Repatriation Commission has been working for years to recover artifacts and human remains of the community’s ancestors. As part…
-
One of our guests for Morning Line, Angie Demma, highlighted Alutiiq language revitalization efforts that will be showcased on a film screening at the…