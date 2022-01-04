-
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Stuart Henderson will be the newest member of the Alaska Supreme Court after Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed her on…
-
5/11/2016 WednesdayA Legislative committee has passed a bill that would phase out most oil and gas tax credits and restructure Cook Inlet taxes.As KTOO's…
-
March 28, 2016Volcanic eruption led to dozens of flight cancellations in Interior, NW, Northern AlaskaBy APThe Pavlov volcanic eruption has been…
-
Tribes say the Governor's position creates obstacles for relatives and tribal members who want to adopt a Native childThe Alaska Federation of Natives and…