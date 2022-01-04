Alaska State Troopers

-
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says public safety across Alaska is his number one priority, yet his actions to fulfill that commitment seem counterintuitive to some…
KNBA News - Rural, urban residents alike will see decrease in law enforcement services from troopersThirty State Trooper positions eliminated, more cuts comingBy JoaqlinEstus, KNBARural residents already complain that state troopers are slow to respond…
Legislative impasse continuesLayoff warning notices were sent yesterday (Monday June 1) to thousands of state employees as the legislative impasse over…
State Troopers have set up an investigative unit in Palmer to crack down on rising numbers of property t hefts, many related to increasing use of drugs,…