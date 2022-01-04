-
Former Lieutenant Governor Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson will step down from her role as president of Alaska Pacific University to lead the Alaska Native…
Former Lieutenant Governor Valerie Davidson has stepped into another leadership role, becoming the first female president of Alaska Pacific University.As…
Alaska Pacific University announced Tuesday, March 24, 2020, that Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson will succeed its current president Bob Onders on April…
Alaska Pacific University has long been a respected Alaskan higher education institution, founded in Anchorage in 1958 as Alaska Methodist University,…