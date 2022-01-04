Alaska Native Languages

-
Most fluent speakers of the Lingít language are elders. But the instructors of an immersion classroom in Juneau have high hopes: to raise a new generation…
Our guest this morning on Our Community, Roy Mitchell, has had a lifelong love of languages, and 42 years learning and supporting learners of Alaska…
UPDATE:The Legislative group has moved to continue taking testimony Thursday. Previous story: An action in the Alaska House of Representatives is urging…
One of our guests for Morning Line, Angie Demma, highlighted Alutiiq language revitalization efforts that will be showcased on a film screening at the…