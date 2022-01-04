Alaska Native Language Preservation Council

-
Executive Director of Cook Inlet Native Head Start, Ethan Petticrew, is happy about the new partnerships and pipeline for Yup'ik language immersion with…
UPDATE:The Legislative group has moved to continue taking testimony Thursday. Previous story: An action in the Alaska House of Representatives is urging…
One of our guests for Morning Line, Angie Demma, highlighted Alutiiq language revitalization efforts that will be showcased on a film screening at the…
"Haa shagoon ... it's our ancestors and future generations, everything we were and everything we will be."About 1,300 people gathered at the Dena'ina…