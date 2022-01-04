Alaska Native language

-
With a Christmas tree lighting up her dark apartment, Nancy Barnes logs in to join her advanced Tsimshian language class. She’s the first one there, even…
An Iñupiaq language survey is currently underway across the state. Organizers hope the survey helps build a comprehensive ten-year language plan to help…
Executive Director of Cook Inlet Native Head Start, Ethan Petticrew, is happy about the new partnerships and pipeline for Yup'ik language immersion with…
Our guest today on Morning Line - Marcella Asicksik, is the Language Program Director at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Asicksik says the project is…
August 19, 2016By Molly Dischner, KDLG - DillinghamWhen Alaskans went to the polls this week, some had new options for language assistance. Expanded help…
Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins says successful programs in other countries are the model for proposed Native language immersion charter schoolsBy Ed…
A trial is scheduled for next month in a case alleging failure by the state to provide accurate translations of voting materials into Alaska Native…