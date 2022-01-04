-
Supreme Court upholds that Alaska Native corporations count as Tribes, may receive CARES Act fundingThe U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Alaska Native regional and village corporations are eligileribaltfor federal CARES Act funding intended for…
-
State financial regulators have fined a Goldbelt Inc. shareholder over a Facebook post complaining of inaction by the state agency responsible for…
-
Feb. 24, 2016Professorship comes with $20,000 to support researchBy Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - AnchorageA University of Alaska Anchorage professor has been…
-
State election officials testifying in court said they work hard to help Native language speakers and to recruit bilingual outreach workers.Missouri Sen.…