Alaska Criminal Justice Commission

-
Governor Bill Walker has signed into law a bill to cut down on the number of people in prison and the number of repeated returns to prison. The…
-
Governor warns Legislators lack of new revenues jeopardizes Alaska's prosperity; Proposal to cut tax credits for oil and gas producers moves in…
-
Feb. 2, 2016A Commission set up by the Alaska Legislature in 2014 has issued a report on Alaska's corrections and judicial systems -- which the report…
-
KNBA News - TransCanada bill moves forward; Prisoner numbers may push Pt. McKenzie prison to re-openBill to buy-out LNG gasline partner moves forwardBy Associated PressThe Senate Finance Committee approved a bill authorizing funding for a state buyout of…