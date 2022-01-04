Alaska capital budget

-
Legislators cut funding for a rural school the state is legally obligated to buildBy Alexandra Gutierrez, APRNOn Wednesday, the Senate Finance committee…
-
Proposed state spending for infrastructure down a billion from 10-year averageThe Senate Finance Committee has unveiled a stripped-down, draft rewrite of…
-
3/20/15Senators on the Finance Committee Thursday questioned Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials, asking just how bad would it be to…
-
Governor Bill Walker, Commissioner Pat Kemp at odds on Knik Arm Bridge, Juneau Access RoadThe head of the state Department of Transportation and Public…