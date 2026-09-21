Koahnic Broadcast Corp. Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 18, 2026

KNBA 90.3 FM Earns Edward R. Murrow Award for Collaborative Reporting

Continuing coverage of the aftermath of Typhoon Halong in western Alaska receives prestigious national journalism award.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, the parent company of KNBA 90.3 FM, announced that KNBA has earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award for Continuing Coverage in Small Market Radio as part of a collaborative reporting effort with Alaska Public Media and KYUK. The award-winning coverage examined the impact of Typhoon Halong on communities across western Alaska and included contributions from KNBA journalists Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride.

“This honor reflects the strength of journalism rooted in community, collaboration and a deep understanding of the people and places we serve,” said Charles Sather, COO of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation. “Alena and Rhonda’s reporting helped bring greater visibility to the experiences and resilience of Native communities affected by Typhoon

Halong. Their contributions underscore the essential role public media plays in delivering accurate, culturally informed coverage that keeps communities seen, heard and connected.”

Presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Edward R. Murrow Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. Winning works demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Full list of 2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards winners

Contributing work by Alena Naiden

Contributing work by Rhonda McBride

About Koahnic Broadcast Corporation

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is a national Indigenous media organization dedicated to amplifying Native voices, stories, and perspectives. Koahnic operates KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News and Native America Calling, and distributes programming to stations nationwide through the Native Voice One network. Together, these platforms serve Indigenous, rural, and urban communities with trusted journalism, cultural programming, and storytelling.

www.koahnic.org

About the Radio Television Digital News Association

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism. Founded as a grassroots organization in 1946, RTDNA's mission is to promote and

protect responsible journalism. RTDNA defends the First Amendment rights of electronic journalists throughout the country, honors outstanding work in the profession through the Edward R. Murrow Awards and provides members with training to encourage ethical standards, newsroom leadership and industry innovation.

www.rtdna.org

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Contact:

Jaclyn Sallee

President and CEO

jsallee@knba.org

(907) 793-3501

Thea Lawton

Chief Development Officer

tlawton@knba.org

(907) 748-8805

3600 San Jeronimo Drive Suite 480

Anchorage, AK 99508