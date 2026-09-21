Koahnic Broadcast Corp. Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 3, 2026

ICT and Native Voice One Partner to Launch Weekly National Radio News Program

New collaboration expands Indigenous journalism to tribal and public radio stations across North America

PHOENIX, Arizona - ICT (Indian Country Today), the nation’s largest Indigenous-led nonprofit newsroom, today announced a new partnership with Native Voice One (NV1), the premier Native American radio distribution network, to launch a weekly, half-hour national radio news program serving tribal and public radio stations across North America.

Beginning this month, the ICT Report will deliver trusted Indigenous journalism, in-depth reporting, and compelling conversations from across Indian Country directly to listeners through Native Voice One’s extensive distribution network.

The program will feature the top stories shaping Native nations, interviews with Indigenous leaders and changemakers, reporting from ICT journalists across the country, and coverage of the issues that matter most to Native communities — from sovereignty and elections to culture, health, education, environmental stewardship, gaming and economic development.

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for ICT and, more importantly, for Indigenous journalism,” said Katie Oyan, President and CEO of IndiJ Public Media and ICT. “Radio remains a vital source of information in many Native communities, particularly where broadband access is limited. By partnering with Native Voice One, we’re ensuring more Native people can access trusted, independent journalism that reflects their communities, their priorities and their voices.”

For 45 years, ICT has provided independent journalism by and for Indigenous peoples. Through digital reporting, broadcast news, documentaries and live events, ICT reaches audiences across Indian Country and beyond with reporting that informs, connects and strengthens Native communities.

As Native Voice One celebrates 20 years of service, the network continues to connect tribal and public radio stations with high-quality Indigenous radio programming, reaching listeners in communities across North America, Guam and Australia, from rural and tribal communities to urban centers. Ensuring that Indigenous stories and voices reach beyond Native communities is an important part of NV1’s mission, helping to bring Indigenous perspectives to broader audiences and foster greater understanding and awareness among people from all backgrounds.

“This partnership with ICT is a boon for radio and digital broadcast: to connect communities with news, stories and perspectives that reflect Indigenous experiences and priorities,” said Bob Petersen, Network Manager for Native Voice One. “For two decades, NV1 has worked to bring high-quality Indigenous content to stations and listeners across North America. Bringing the ICT Report to the NV1 network builds on that commitment and gives our affiliates another trusted resource they can share directly with their communities.”

The weekly program is an extension of ICT’s growing multimedia strategy, bringing its award-winning journalism to audiences wherever they are — online, on television, through social media and now on radio stations serving Native communities nationwide.

The ICT Report will feature:

The week’s top Indigenous news stories

Exclusive interviews with tribal leaders, journalists and experts

Coverage of Native culture, language, arts and community

Election and public policy reporting

Stories highlighting innovation, resilience and solutions across Indian Country

The partnership reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to strengthening Indigenous media and expanding access to accurate, culturally informed journalism.

“Journalism has the power to connect communities across great distances,” Oyan said. “Whether someone lives in a major city or a rural reservation, they deserve access to reporting that understands Indigenous perspectives and tells our stories with accuracy, context and respect.”

The weekly program will be available to Native Voice One affiliate stations beginning Sept. 7.

About ICT ICT (Indian Country Today), a division of the nonprofit IndiJ Public Media, is a multimedia Indigenous-led news enterprise. For 45 years, it has delivered independent journalism covering the issues, people and nations shaping Indian Country through digital, broadcast, social and live media platforms.

About Native Voice One Native Voice One (NV1) is the Native public radio distribution service, linking stations across the country to Indigenous radio programming, from reservation and village-based stations to stations in top urban markets. Now celebrating 20 years of service, NV1 distributes work from producers whose programming educates, advocates, and celebrates Indigenous life and values. NV1 is operated by Koahnic Broadcast Corporation (KBC), a nonprofit, Alaska Native governed and operated media center located in Anchorage, Alaska. To learn more about NV1, visit NV1.org; for KBC, visit koahnic.org.

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