Koahnic Broadcast Corp. Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 24, 2026

KNBA 90.3 FM Journalists Earn First-Place PMJA Honors for Collaborative Reporting

Continuing coverage and “Shelf Life” receive first-place honors for reporting on the impact of Typhoon Halong and food security in Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, the parent company of KNBA 90.3 FM, announced that reporting featuring contributions from KNBA journalists earned two first-place honors in the 2026 Public Media Journalists Association Annual Awards. The awards recognize collaborative coverage of Typhoon Halong’s impact on Alaska and “Shelf Life,” a four-part series on food security from the Alaska Desk, a statewide reporting collaborative between Alaska Public Media and public radio stations. KNBA reporters Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride contributed to the winning work.

“These honors reflect the strength of journalism grounded in community, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the stories we tell,” said Charles Sather, COO of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation. “Through their reporting on Typhoon Halong’s impact and changing food systems in Alaska, Alena and Rhonda helped bring broader attention to the resilience, challenges and priorities of Native communities and the environment. Their work demonstrates the essential role public media plays in providing accurate, culturally-informed coverage of issues.”

The awards include:

● 1st Place – Continuing Coverage "Typhoon Halong’s Impact on Alaska" Alaska Public Media, KYUK, KNBA, KNOM and KOTZ Includes contributions from Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride

● 1st Place – Best Feature Story“ Shelf Life” Alaska Desk Includes contributions from Alena Naiden

The honored work examines issues affecting Native communities across Alaska, including shifting food systems in Savoonga and community-led recovery efforts after a natural disaster.

Presented by the Public Media Journalists Association, the awards celebrate excellence in reporting, recognizing the diverse skill sets that bring public service journalism to life. The awards span breaking news, investigative reporting, features, audience engagement, science storytelling, video journalism, and more.

“These awards reflect the extraordinary commitment of public media journalists to serving their communities,” said Christine Paige Diers, Executive Director of PMJA. “From covering the human impacts of federal policy shifts to documenting environmental change and celebrating local culture, the work recognized this year demonstrates why local public media matters.”

The full list of 2026 PMJA Awards winners can be found here:

https://www.pmja.org/pmja-2026-awards-announcement

About Koahnic Broadcast Corporation

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is a national Indigenous media organization dedicated to amplifying Native voices, stories, and perspectives. Koahnic operates KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News, Native America Calling, and distributes programming to stations nationwide through the Native Voice One network. Together, these platforms serve Indigenous, rural, and urban communities with trusted journalism, cultural programming, and storytelling.

www.koahnic.org

About the Public Media Journalists Association

Public Media Journalists Association is a member-led community of newsroom leaders, reporters, editors, and producers working in public radio, public television, and digital public media. Every year, PMJA celebrates the outstanding work of journalists who inform, engage, and empower communities through their dedication and skill.

www.pmja.org

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Press Inquiries are Welcome, Contact:

Jaclyn Sallee

President and CEO

jsallee@knba.org

(907) 793-3501

Thea Lawton

Chief Development Officer

tlawton@knba.org

(907) 748-8805

3600 San Jeronimo Drive Suite 480

Anchorage, AK 99508