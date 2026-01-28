KNBA Program Schedule Changes for 2026!

Why are we making schedule changes? Annual adjustments are necessary for our broadcast schedule for a variety of reasons including Volunteer hosts leaving or ending their production, keeping things fresh with new shows, program costs, etc. KNBA has a bi-annual review of the schedule to look at any needed changes.

When will these changes take effect? The majority of schedule changes start February 1, 2026.

What are the basic changes?

● Saturday mornings will include a more current, contemporary music presentation from Native Voice One with Indigenous bands and artists.

● Saturday afternoons will have more locally programmed KNBA music hours.

● Weeknights 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm will continue to share unique programs with different music genres created by national and local volunteer producers.

● Monday through Friday 10:00 am to 11:00 am brings fresh music and talk from Native Voice One and from AK Public Media.

KNBA continues streaming: Our broadcast schedule is available at 90.3 fm, online streaming at www.knba.org, and through our free app available at any app store.

Let us know your thoughts: We encourage KNBA listeners and members to share your listening habits (Weekdays, Weekends, Evenings, etc.) as well as favorite, and not so favorite, programs. Comment at our email address: feedback@knba.org.

New Shows and old shows with New Times

Weekdays / Mid-Morning

The Mainstream (New program)

A fun and eclectic mix of contemporary and classic hits with special attention given to the hardworking Indigenous musicians of Turtle Island.



M-W-F from 10am – 11:00am

Un-reserved (New Time) A one-hour weekly radio space for culture and conversation produced by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Host Rosanna Deerchild (CREE) takes you straight into Indigenous communities across North America, introducing listeners to the storytellers, culture makers, and community shakers.

· Thursdays 10am – 11:00am

Saturdays

The Mainstream (New program)

A fun and eclectic mix of contemporary and classic hits with special attention given to the hardworking Indigenous musicians of Turtle Island.



Saturdays from 6am - 9:00am

Pacefika Voice Alaska (New Time & extra hour added!)

Bringing Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Anchorage onto the Radio sharing successful stories of how they become Entrepreneurs, Scholars, Community Leaders and more. They also share current events specific to AAIP community as well as the entire community in Anchorage!



Saturdays 9am - 11:00am

KNBA Music Mix (New times)

KNBA’s locally produced presentation of a new music releases, classics to rediscover combined with Local and Indigenous artists.



Saturdays 11am - 6:00pm

Tiny Desk Radio (New program)

TNPR’s Tiny Desk is a singular space for music discovery — the discovery of new artists, or the discovery of your favorite artists in a new light.



Saturdays 6pm - 7:00pm

Weeknights

Mountain Stage (New Time)

Mountain Stage is a long-running, weekly live-performance radio program. Recorded in front of a live audience, the two-hour show features a diverse mix of genres—including folk, blues, indie rock, country, and world music—showcasing both established legends and emerging artists.



Wednesdays 8pm - 10:00pm

Alaska’s Fresh Catch (New Time)

A weekly show focused on new releases with a special focus on music from Alaska. Each week Dave sits down with an Alaskan artist/band/culture shaker for a chat.



Thursdays 8pm - 9:00pm

The Wilderness Playlist (Returning program)

Local volunteer producer Ivan Moore hosts program inspired by the classic BBC show Desert Island Discs. Local guests share stories and conversation about 5 songs they want with them if they were trapped in the Wilderness.



Thursdays 9pm - 10:00pm

Blues After Hours (New Program)Slide into the soulful sounds of Blues After Hours, with host Bob Brown, celebrating the heart of classic blues and R&B — with a powerful Native infusion. Blues After Hours is a one-hour journey through the soul of the blues, where Native voices and legendary blues artists meet in a powerful blend of rhythm, grit, and groove.

