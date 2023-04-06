Our Community: Thursday, March 23, 2023

We’ve heard about how ConocoPhillip’s massive Willow project on the North Slope could rejuvenate Alaska’s economy--and also how environmental lawsuits were filed to block President Biden’s decision to approve a scaled down version of the project.

But what we don’t hear much about is Nuiqsut (new-ick-sut), the community closest to Willow in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska.

In today’s “Our Community” segment, KNBA’s Rhonda McBride gives us this snapshot of Nuiqsut, a place with a story most Alaskans have never heard.