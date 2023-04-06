© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Community

Our Community: Thursday, March 23, 2023

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:06 AM AKDT

We’ve heard about how ConocoPhillip’s massive Willow project on the North Slope could rejuvenate Alaska’s economy--and also how environmental lawsuits were filed to block President Biden’s decision to approve a scaled down version of the project.

But what we don’t hear much about is Nuiqsut (new-ick-sut), the community closest to Willow in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska.

In today’s “Our Community” segment, KNBA’s Rhonda McBride gives us this snapshot of Nuiqsut, a place with a story most Alaskans have never heard.

Our Community
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride