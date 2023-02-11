Our Community: Thursday, February 10, 2023

Lanie Dreas, Executive Director of Alaska Junior Theatre, was Danny Preston’s guest on Thursday’s Morning Line.

Dreas talks about upcoming performances, including AJT’s annual benefit on March 25, featuring Collision of Rhythm – a duo comprised of tap-dancing classical virtuoso, Aaron Williams, and beatbox-juggling keynote speaker, Bronkar Lee. Their performance is rhythm-centered, with drumming, tap dancing, rhythmic juggling, marimba, piano, saxophone, flute and much more. For more information about tickets, call 907-272-7546.

Alaska Junior Theatre is a private, non-profit, which brings live professional theatre performances to students to expose them to the performing arts.