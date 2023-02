Last week in Our Community, we aired Part 1 of our climate change series on Arctic shipping, which looked at how coastal communities have been affected by melting sea ice, which has opened-up the Bering Sea to more vessel traffic.

This week in Part 2 of her series, Emily Schwing looks at the potential trade offs for the city of Nome, as it expands its port — the first step in becoming a regional hub for an emerging shipping industry.