Greetings from Andhra Pradesh, India, where a fragrant food stand feeds working women

By Diaa Hadid
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:38 AM AKST
Diaa Hadid
/
NPR

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.

In the one-horse town of Marikavalasa in India's eastern coastal state of Andhra Pradesh, I spent an afternoon interviewing working women on the main street. Patterns emerged: The women, clad in neat saris, sat before tidy stalls made of rescued plywood and propped up by a few bricks.

The women would agree to chat, or be interviewed, but they'd excuse themselves briskly. There was a trade to be done, an eggplant to sell, colorful bangles, a devotional lamp.

Many of these women were in debt to their neighbors, to pay for medical care, a school fee. They patiently explained they had to repay their dues to stay in good standing in their community.

But as dusk settled, the smell of pan-fried flat bread wafted over the road, and some of these women allowed themselves a little luxury: an evening snack at a brightly lit stall selling small tiffins — a traditional Indian lunch-box meal, usually composed of flat bread, rice, vegetables in a spicy gravy and a pickle. It was a moment for these industrious women to enjoy a treat, some banter, and a moment to unwind before returning to work.

See more photos from around the world:

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
