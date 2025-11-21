Putin says U.S. plan for Ukraine could form the basis for a final peace settlement

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday cautiously welcomed a U.S. proposal to end Moscow's nearly four-year war in Ukraine, saying it "could form the basis of a final peace settlement."

Putin said Moscow had received the plan, which he called "a new version" and "a modernized plan," which he said "could form the basis for a final peace settlement."

"But this text has not been discussed with us in any substantive way, and I can guess why," Putin said in Moscow. "The U.S. administration has so far been unable to secure the consent of the Ukrainian side. Ukraine is against it. Apparently, Ukraine and its European allies are still under illusions and the dream of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield."

Earlier Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address that his country is at a pivotal point in its four-year fight to defeat Russia's invasion, with Ukrainians potentially facing a choice between standing up for their sovereign rights or losing American support as leaders negotiate a U.S. peace proposal.

The U.S. plan contains many of Putin's longstanding demands while offering limited security guarantees to Ukraine. It foresees Ukraine handing over territory to Russia, something Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out, reduces the size of it army and blocks its coveted path to NATO membership.

Zelenskyy pledged to hold constructive discussions with Washington at what he called "truly one of the most difficult moments in our history." Zelenskyy said he spoke for almost an hour Friday with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll about the peace proposal.

U.S. President Donald Trump in a radio interview on Friday said that he wants an answer from Zelenskyy on his 28-point plan by Thursday, but says an extension is possible to finalize terms.

"I've had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines," Trump said in an interview on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio. "But Thursday is it — we think an appropriate time."

While Zelenskyy has offered to negotiate with the U.S. and Russia, he signaled Ukraine may not get everything it wants and has to confront the possibility of losing American support if it makes a stand.

"Currently, the pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest," Zelenskyy said in a recorded speech. "Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice, either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."

"We will work calmly with America and all partners," he said, but insisted on fair treatment.

He urged Ukrainians to "stop fighting" each other, in a possible reference to a major corruption scandal that has brought fierce criticism of the government, and said peace talks next week "will be very difficult."

Europe says it will keep supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy spoke earlier by phone with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom, who assured him of their continued support, as European officials scrambled to respond to the U.S. proposals that apparently caught them unawares.

Wary of antagonizing Trump, the European and Ukrainian responses were cautiously worded and pointedly commended American peace efforts.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured Zelenskyy of "their unchanged and full support on the way to a lasting and just peace" in Ukraine, Merz's office said.

The four leaders welcomed U.S. efforts to end the war. "In particular, they welcomed the commitment to the sovereignty of Ukraine and the readiness to grant Ukraine solid security guarantees," the statement added.

The line of contact must be the departure point for an agreement, they said, and "the Ukrainian armed forces must remain in a position to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine effectively."

Starmer said the right of Ukraine to "determine its future under its sovereignty is a fundamental principle."

Existential threat to Europe

European countries see their own futures at stake in Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion and have insisted on being consulted in peace efforts.

"Russia's war against Ukraine is an existential threat to Europe. We all want this war to end. But how it ends matters," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in Brussels. "Russia has no legal right whatsoever to any concessions from the country it invaded. Ultimately, the terms of any agreement are for Ukraine to decide."

Trump in his radio interview pushed back against the notion that the settlement, which offers plentiful concessions to Russia, would embolden Putin to carry out further malign action on his European neighbors.

"He's not thinking of more war," Trump said of Putin. "He's thinking punishment. Say what you want. I mean, this was supposed to be a one-day war that has been four years now."

A European government official said that the U.S. plans weren't officially presented to Ukraine's European backers.

Many of the proposals are "quite concerning," the official said, adding that a bad deal for Ukraine would also be a threat to broader European security.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the plan publicly.

European Council President Antonio Costa in Johannesburg said of the U.S. proposals: "The European Union has not been communicated (about) any plans in (an) official manner."

Ukraine examines the proposals

Ukrainian officials said they were weighing the U.S. proposals, and Zelenskyy said he expected to talk to Trump about it in coming days.

A U.S. team began drawing up the plan soon after U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Rustem Umerov, a top adviser to Zelenskyy, according to a senior Trump administration official who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that Umerov agreed to most of the plan, after making several modifications, and then presented it to Zelenskyy.

However, Umerov on Friday denied that version of events. He said he only organized meetings and prepared the talks.

He said technical talks between the U.S. and Ukraine were continuing in Kyiv.

"We are thoughtfully processing the partners' proposals within the framework of Ukraine's unchanging principles — sovereignty, people's security, and a just peace," he said.

