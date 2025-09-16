Ed Sheeran talks about his new album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran sets his sights well beyond the U.S. pop charts with Play, his eighth studio album.

Drawing on Indian and Persian influences, the new record released this month marks a shift from the darker, more subdued projects that reflected a dark chapter in his life.

One of the singles, "Sapphire," was finished in Goa, India, and went to No. 1 there.

That choice reflects his decision not to chase the U.S. market. "I can't base my career on what America's gonna think about it," Sheeran said in an interview with Morning Edition after performing at NPR's Tiny Desk.

The album's first single, "Azizam," takes its name from the Persian word for "my dear." Though considered a risk for Western-leaning markets, Sheeran said he wanted to lead to take the "approach that might work globally, and it did work globally."

A lighter tone

Play follows Subtract and Autumn Variations, albums Sheeran described as outcomes of a "really dark period" in his life.

This time, he said, the goal was simple: "Having fun."

Those earlier records were less commercially oriented and promoted on a smaller scale. For Sheeran, the point was never just sales.

"It depends how you measure success," he said. "I toured it, and my fans really liked it."

Now, he's exploring the full breadth of an artist's career.

"Artists aren't one-dimensional," he said. "Artists are allowed to do different things at different times in their careers. I feel like that's the most interesting part of any artist's career."

When asked if artistry is like a restaurant changing the recipe on a popular dish and upsetting fans, he replied:

"I go to the same pizza place every week and usually order the same thing, but sometimes I'll try something new. There should always be the pizza on the record. On all my albums I've got heartfelt love songs. And every now and then, you throw in something with jalapeños on it."

One of the spicier songs on Play is called "A Little More," which he described as a departure in tone but not in feeling.

"I used to love you. Now every day I hate you just a little more," he sings. The track is musically upbeat, even though the lyrics are sad.

Sheeran said the track reflects his full range of emotions: anger, love, frustration and sadness. He credited producer Blake Slatkin for suggesting they frame it in a more upbeat way. The contrast, he added, made the song work as "a juxtaposition."

Growing up alongside his audience

Sheeran's confidence rests on his U.S. track record. Divide (2017) topped the Billboard 200 for weeks, powered by "Shape of You," one of the most streamed songs ever on Apple Music. "+" (pronounced equals) also debuted at No. 1. Even his earlier albums gave him a near-permanent presence on the Hot 100.

And it has been 14 years since Sheeran's breakthrough album '+' (Plus). He was 19 then. Today, he is 34 and the father of two.

Still, he says fans will recognize his trademarks on Play, particularly in "The Vow," one of the record's centerpiece songs.

This interview was edited for radio by Adam Bearne and adapted for digital by Majd Al-Waheidi.

