Alleged gunman at Army's Fort Stewart was a sergeant who shot 5 coworkers

Updated August 6, 2025 at 1:09 PM AKDT

A sergeant opened fire on his coworkers Wednesday at Fort Stewart, an Army installation in southeast Georgia, leaving five soldiers injured, but in stable condition, according to Army officials.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, identified the suspect as Sgt. Quornelius Radford, who worked in automated logistics. The victims were Radford's coworkers and he used a personal handgun, according to Lubas. He added that Radford has not previously been deployed to a combat zone.

Lubas said several soldiers who witnessed the shooting, "immediately and without hesitation," tackled the shooter and subdued him, allowing law enforcement to take him into custody. The suspect has been interviewed by Army investigators and charges will be determined later.

Lubas says three of the soldiers required surgeries but all five victims were expected to recover. Their families have also been notified.

Law enforcement was sent to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area at 10:56 a.m. local time and the shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m, Fort Stewart said in a post on Facebook. The Army installation, about 40 miles from the city of Savannah, was temporarily on lockdown.

Earlier on Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on X saying he and his family were saddened by the violence.

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," he wrote.

