Jannik Sinner wins Wimbledon, Italy's first singles champion

Italy's Jannik Sinner won the Wimbledon men's singles championship Sunday, in the first Wimbledon victory for the 23-year-old. He also became Italy's first singles champion at the tournament.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner defeated two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain three sets to one in a tough match on Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. Alcaraz won the first set 6-4.

The men's final was a rematch of the French Open for the two best men's tennis players in the world. Just over a month ago, Sinner lost to Alcaraz in Paris in an epic five-and-a-half-hour match, where Alcaraz mounted a stunning comeback after losing the first two sets.

"It's amazing to be in this position," Sinner said on Sunday while holding his trophy during the awards ceremony. "Back in the days when I was young, this was only a dream — a dream of the dream because it was so far away … I'm just living in my dream. It's amazing."

Sinner started Sunday's three-hour match strong but wavered, allowing Alcaraz to win four straight games and ultimately the first set.

Sinner responded by winning the second set 6-4. He kept his focus despite a champagne cork from the stands landing near him on the court. The two battled it out until Sinner was able to take the last two games handily. In the third set, Alcaraz slipped on the court, paving the way for the Italian's victory.

Sinner won the tournament with a fierce 137 mile-per-hour ace, his fastest serve of the day for match point.

"I had a very tough loss in Paris, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you win or how you lose. … We tried to accept the loss and just kept working and this is, for sure, one of the reasons why I hold this trophy here," said Sinner after his win Sunday.

Sinner nearly lost the men's round-of-16 on Monday. He was down two sets against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov when Dimitrov withdrew with an injury. Sinner then advanced to defeat Serbian Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

Alcaraz was hoping for a third consecutive Wimbledon win. After his loss, he offered congratulations to Sinner and noted his appreciation for their friendly rivalry.

"I'm just really happy for you, keep it going," he said to Sinner during the awards ceremony. "I'm really happy to be able to build a really good relationship off the court, but then a great rivalry on the court that made me even improve every day, so thank you very much."

Sinner was banned from tennis for three months in an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February. He twice tested positive for clostebol, a prohibited steroid. Sinner had said that his trainer had used the substance during a massage. He returned to tennis in May, allowing him to compete in the Grand Slam tournaments.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, presented the winning trophy on Sunday, having done the same for the women's champion, Iga Świątek of Poland, on Saturday. On Sunday, Catherine was accompanied by her husband Prince William and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The princess announced in January she's in remission from cancer. The British royals were joined by King Felipe VI of Spain.

Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated the men's tour, between the two they have won the last seven Grand Slam titles. The two players could meet again in six weeks in New York at the U.S. Open.

