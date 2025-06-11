Trump attends 'Les Misérables' at the Kennedy Center, drawing boos and cheers

Updated July 15, 2025 at 9:47 AM AKDT

President Trump attended the opening show of Les Miserables at the John F. Kennedy Center in D.C. on Wednesday night, attracting both his supporters and people protesting against him.

It was rumored that some of the cast members planned to walk off the stage in protest, to which Trump said, "I couldn't care less. Honestly, I couldn't. All I do is run the country well."

Draped in outfits of pink, yellow, purple and blue, four drag performers showed up to the venue in protest to the president's pledge to put a stop to drag shows there. Some attendees who no longer wanted their tickets donated theirs to the group, according to Qommittee, a network of drag performers, fans and allies.

One such performer is Vagenesis, whose real name is Anderson Wells. Vagenesis told NPR she "couldn't deny" speaking out.

"Theater is supposed to be a place of community, a place of storytelling, a place of celebration, joy, catharsis and it should be open and available to all," Vagenesis said.

Before the show, Vagenesis said she was feeling scared and anxious because she felt she and the other performers were taking a risk not knowing what the reaction to their presence will be. But she is also "feeling energized, feeling activated and feeling powerful in a way."

Drag performer Tara Hoot told NPR earlier it was "exhilarating and terrifying at the same time" walking into the unknown.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP / AP Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Polly Jordan walk past Tara Hoot, Ricky Rosé, Vagenesis and Mari Con Carne outside the Kennedy Center, to attend Les Miserables, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

But they received positive responses. Audience members applauded the group as they sat during the show, and Kennedy Center staff showed support as they walked in, Hoot told NPR.

"It was protest by taking up space," she said. "We wanted to support the artists and bring attention to the drag ban at the Kennedy Center by showing up and being gorgeous."

After announcing new leadership at the center in February, Trump said on social media that there would be "NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA."

He has also sharply criticized past programming at the center. "The programming was out of control with rampant political propaganda, [diversity, equity and inclusion] and inappropriate shows," he said at a recent dinner for the Kennedy Center board.

As part of the shakeup, Trump fired President Deborah Rutter, board chair David Rubenstein and board members who had been appointed by President Joe Biden. Trump also gave several people in his circle board seats, including second lady Usha Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi. The revamped board then elected Trump chair. Since then, some performers have canceled their shows due to the leadership changes, and the Capital Pride Alliance moved several of its Pride month events from the venue.

The Kennedy Center was not immediately available for comment.

Vagenesis emphasized that she and her fellow drag performers are showing up peacefully, and while she doesn't expect to change the hearts and minds of the president and his administration, she wants to reach those who support drag or are open-minded to learning more.

"I hope it delivers the message that we're not backing down," she said. "We're not allowing this kind of bigotry and erasure to stop us from doing what we want to do, or from existing."

Inside, some people cheered and others booed, and chants of "USA" broke out, according to video by AP. NPR wasn't allowed into the theater during the show.

Amy, who asked that her last name be withheld from this story to avoid jeopardizing the company she works for, said she doesn't agree with the changes Trump made to the board, but it wasn't going to stop her from seeing the play.

"I feel one way about it — frustrated — but at the same time, I didn't want to abandon this institution," she said. "It's really important in this country, and so I wasn't willing to not come tonight. The only person that gets hurt is me."

She also said she was taken aback by the logistics of the event. Many streets were blocked off by several law enforcement agencies, such as the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police. A drone hovered over the Kennedy Center as the show rolled on.

There was also a large police presence inside. All patrons and vehicles were subjected to security screens. K-9 units were also on patrol. Closer to showtime, only ticket holders were allowed in the building.

Elana Hires said she sat in traffic for an hour and a half on her way to the show. She traveled to Washington from North Carolina to get a glimpse of the president.

"We always love to see theater, opera when we can, when we travel," she said. "This is one we haven't seen, so it's a plus we get to see something we haven't seen and see him."

Copyright 2025 NPR