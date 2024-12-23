In Memoriam 2024: The Musicians We Lost
It takes a village to make the music we love. There are the voices and instruments out front, of course, and a band clicking everything into place. But there are also the songwriters who pen memorable melodies and words, producers and sound engineers to make everything sound just right, and journalists, photographers and illustrators to tell their stories. The music that has soundtracked your greatest triumphs and soothed your deepest wounds come from a thousand different places and people — that's worth remembering.
What follows is a memorial to those music makers we lost in 2024, listed below in chronological order by the date they left us.
***
Chris Karrer
German guitarist and composer who co-founded the krautrock band Amon Düül
Jan. 20, 1947 — Jan. 2, 2024
*
Carl Grubbs
The Philly-born saxophonist became a mentor to the Baltimore jazz scene, where he composed "The Inner Harbor Suite"
July 27, 1944 — Jan. 5, 2024
*
Larry Collins
The energetic rockabilly guitarist was a member of The Collins Kids with his sister Lorrie
Oct. 4, 1944 — Jan. 5, 2024
*
Del Palmer
The English musician and sound engineer was a key collaborator with Kate Bush
Nov. 3, 1952 — Jan. 5, 2024
*
Iasos
The Greek-born American composer was a pioneer of new age music
Jan. 9, 1947 — Jan. 6, 2024
*
Phill Niblock
The avant-garde composer and filmmaker tapped into the void with drones and microtones
Oct. 2, 1933 — Jan. 8, 2024
*
Annie Nightingale
The first female DJ on BBC Radio 1 and The Old Grey Whistle Test championed new music across genres
April 1, 1940 — Jan. 11, 2024
*
Jo-El Sonnier
The Cajun singer and accordionist found chart success in country music
Oct. 2, 1946 — Jan. 13, 2024
*
Peter Schickele
With more than 100 works to his name — performed by the likes of the New York Philharmonic and Joan Baez — the composer was best known as musical parodist P.D.Q. Bach
July 17, 1935 — Jan. 16, 2024
*
Amelia Cuni
The Italian-born, Berlin-based musician studied dhrupad for 15 years to become a master of the North Indian classical vocal style
May 11, 1958 — Jan. 17, 2024
*
John "Juan" Mendez
Operating under the Silent Servant moniker, the Guatemalan-born DJ and electronic music producer helped to shape the L.A. techno scene
Aug. 14, 1977 — Jan. 18, 2024
*
Jose "Luis" Vasquez
Sole member of The Soft Moon, a vehicle for the L.A. songwriter to battle his demons and heal through moody post-punk
May 30, 1979 — Jan. 18, 2024
*
Mary Weiss
The singer exuded a tough yet tender image as leader of the 1960s girl group The Shangri-Las
Dec. 28, 1948 — Jan. 19, 2024
*
Marlena Shaw
The sultry nightclub singer's popular take on "California Soul" was sampled by Gang Starr and Quasimoto
Sept. 22, 1939 — Jan. 19, 2024
*
Neil Kulkarni
A music journalist whose sharp, provocative criticism graced Melody Maker, The Guardian and The Quietus
July 26, 1972 — Jan. 23, 2024
*
Frank Farian
German producer behind Boney M. and Milli Vanilli, whose success showed a penchant for flash disregard for decorum
July 18, 1941 — Jan. 23, 2024
*
Melanie
Woodstock festival performer who penned the chart-topping innuendo-filled roller skate song "Brand New Key"
Feb. 3, 1947 — Jan. 23, 2024
*
Shigeichi Negishi
After a colleague critiqued his singing, the Japanese engineer invented the karaoke machine
Nov. 29, 1923 — Jan. 26, 2024
*
Brian Griffin
British photographer whose portraits of Kate Bush and Iggy Pop — not to mention album covers for Depeche Mode and Echo and the Bunnymen — defined the 1980s
April 13, 1948 — Jan. 29, 2024
*
Chita Rivera
The singer and dancer lit up Broadway productions of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago
Jan. 23, 1933 — Jan. 30, 2024
*
Wayne Kramer
Guitarist whose revolutionary riffs in MC5 paved the way for punk and later inspired him to co-found Jail Guitar Doors USA, which provides instruments to inmates serving time
April 30, 1948 — Feb. 2, 2024
*
Wilhelmina Wiggins Fernandez
Soprano and star of the 1981 French thriller Diva
Jan. 5, 1949 — Feb. 2, 2024
*
Aston Barrett
Bassist and bandleader of Bob Marley and the Wailers
Nov. 22, 1946 — Feb. 3, 2024
*
Toby Keith
To paraphrase the man himself, a Toby Keith song is the the best receptacle for barbecues, tailgates, fairs and festivals
July 8, 1961 — Feb. 5, 2024
*
Seiji Ozawa
Longtime Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor
Sept. 1, 1935 — Feb. 6, 2024
*
Mojo Nixon
An over-the-top psychobilly rocker who took silly shots at celebrity, but also offered pointed critiques of the establishment
Aug. 2, 1957 — Feb. 7, 2024
*
Damo Suzuki
When Can needed a new singer in 1970, the Japanese experimentalist's ecstatic vocalizations expanded the already-adventurous German band's universe
January 16, 1950 — Feb. 9, 2024
*
Dexter Romweber
The rockabilly and roots rock musician influenced generations of power duos, including The White Stripes, with his band Flat Duo Jets
June 18, 1966 — Feb. 16, 2024
*
Peetah Morgan
Lead singer of reggae band Morgan Heritage
July 11, 1973 — Feb. 25, 2024
*
Eric Carmen
Frontman for the 1970s power-pop band Raspberries and solo star behind "All By Myself" and "Hungry Eyes"
Aug. 11, 1949 — March 2024
*
Lynn Fainchtein
Music supervisor for films that included Roma, plus Lee Daniels' Precious, The Butler and The United States vs. Billie Holiday
1963 — March 1, 2024
*
Jim Beard
Jazz-rock pianist who performed with Steely Dan, Wayne Shorter and Pat Metheny
Aug. 26, 1960 — March 2, 2024
*
Pete Rodriguez
The Bronx-born boogaloo pianist and bandleader's "I Like It Like That" has lived several lives, most recently as a sample on Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin's hit "I Like It"
April 16, 1934 — March 7, 2024
*
Steve Lawrence
The husband-and-wife vocal duo Steve & Eydie kept the Tiny Pan Alley tradition alive well into rock and roll's awakening
July 8, 1935 — March 7, 2024
*
Blake Harrison
Noise-maker for the grindcore band Pig Destroyer and effusive hypeman for all things loud, heavy and fast
Dec. 17, 1975 — March 9, 2024
*
Karl Wallinger
Welsh singer-songwriter who helped to define 1980s college radio in World Party and The Waterboys
Oct. 19, 1957 — March 10, 2024
*
Michael Knott
A brash and brilliant pioneer of the alternative Christian rock scene who challenged the faithful to examine their faults and hypocrisies
Dec. 22, 1962 — March 12, 2024
*
Aribert Reimann
German composer of emotionally devastating operas
March 4, 1936 — March 13, 2024
*
Angela McCluskey
Scottish-born, L.A.-based singer for the '90s band Wild Colonials
Feb. 28, 1960 — March 14, 2024
*
Byron Janis
Singular American concert pianist who specialized in Chopin
March 24, 1928 — March 14, 2024
*
Sandra Crouch
Gospel music singer and twin sister to Andraé Crouch
July 1, 1942 — March 17, 2024
*
Cola Boyy
Born with spina bifida, Matthew Urango used his disco-influenced indie-pop music to advocate for people with disabilities
Feb. 14, 1990 — March 17, 2024
*
Greg Lee
Co-lead singer of the L.A. ska band Hepcat
Nov. 3, 1970 — March 19, 2024
*
Maurizio Pollini
Towering, intellectually rigorous, classical pianist
January 5, 1942 — March 23, 2024
*
Peter Eotvos
Leading Hungarian modernist composer and conductor
January 2, 1944 — March 24, 2024
*
Chris Cross
Bassist for British new wave band Ultravox
July 14, 1952 — March 25, 2024
*
Marian Zazeela
Member of the 1960s experimental music collective Theatre of Eternal Music and lighting designer for the immersive "Dream House" installation co-created with her husband, the composer La Monte Young
April 15, 1940 — March 28, 2024
*
Casey Benjamin
Saxophonist and vocoder wizard in the Robert Glasper Experiment
Oct. 10, 1978 — March 30, 2024
*
John Sinclair
The poet's radical politics dovetailed with those of the Detroit rock band MC5, which he managed from 1966-1969
Oct. 2, 1941 — April 2, 2024
*
Albert "Tootie" Heath
An expressive drummer who brought finesse and forward pull to a sweeping expanse of modern jazz over more than seven decades
May 31, 1935 — April 3, 2024
*
Graem Naysmith
Guitarist for the English shoegaze band Pale Saints
Feb. 9, 1967 — April 4, 2024
*
Keith LeBlanc
The in-house drummer for early hip-hop labels Sugar Hill and Tommy Boy also appeared on Nine Inch Nails' Pretty Hate Machine
Nov. 1954 — April 4, 2024
*
Clarence "Frogman" Henry
New Orleans R&B singer and pianist whose signature croak can be heard on his song "Ain't Got No Home"
March 19, 1937 — April 7, 2024
*
Jon Card
German-born Canadian drummer for the punk bands D.O.A., SNFU and Subhumans
Dec. 11, 1960 — April 8, 2024
*
Muluken Melesse
Ethiopian singer whose songs from the 1970s and '80s were filled with love and longing for better times
May 15, 1951 — April 9, 2024
*
Rico Wade
This seminal figure in Atlanta hip-hop, who provided the Dungeon that produced OutKast, Goodie Mob and many other local players, helped lead a regional rap movement as a member of Organized Noize
Feb. 26, 1972 — April 13, 2024
*
Dicky Betts
As a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, his blues, rock and country-influenced guitar style helped define Southern rock in the 1960s and '70s
Dec. 12, 1943 — April 18, 2024
*
Steve Kille
Bassist for the psychedelic rock band Dead Meadow
May 26, 1976 — April 18, 2024
*
Mandisa
The American Idol singer won a Grammy for her 2013 album Overcomer
Oct. 2, 1976 — April 18, 2024
*
Andrew Davis
British conductor and long-standing director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago
Feb. 2, 1944 — April 20, 2024
*
Michael Cuscuna
Record producer for the Arista, Freedom and Muse labels, who also curated archival box sets around the works of Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker and Nat "King" Cole
Sept. 20, 1948 — April 20, 2024
*
Duane Eddy
With producer Lee Hazlewood, the unfussy-yet-idiosyncratic guitarist put the twang in early rock and roll
April 26, 1938 — April 30, 2024
*
Gary Floyd
Unapologetic frontman of the San Francisco queercore punk band the Dicks
Dec. 11, 1952 — April 30, 2024
*
Steve Albini
As the guitarist for Shellac and Big Black, he was abrasive and absurd; as an engineer on thousands of records, he left an indelible mark on how we hear music
July 22, 1962 — May 7, 2024
*
John Barbata
Drummer for Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Jefferson Airplane and The Turtles, including on the latter's 1967 hit "Happy Together"
April 1, 1945 — May 8, 2024
*
Dennis Thompson
The drummer's thunderous swing drove the proto-punk chaos of MC5
Sept. 7, 1948 — May 9, 2024
*
David Sanborn
An alto saxophonist whose tone was as bright and steadfast as a lighthouse beacon during a career that spanned nearly 60 years
July 30, 1945 — May 12, 2024
*
Doug Ingle
Founding member of Iron Butterfly who sang and played organ on the band's hit song "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida"
Sept. 9, 1945 — May 24, 2024
*
Richard Sherman
With his late brother Robert, he wrote "It's A Small World" and scores for several Disney films, including Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
June 12, 1928 — May 25, 2024
*
Brad Raub
Bassist in metal bands Sumerlands and Eternal Champion
April 26, 1988 — May 29, 2024
*
Brother Marquis
A member of the rap group 2 Live Crew, which pioneered the Miami bass sound in the late '80s
April 2, 1967 — June 3, 2024
*
Chuck Roberts
The "voice of house music" gave the fervent sermon heard on Rhythm Controll's 1987 track "My House"
Birth date unknown — June 6, 2024
*
Françoise Hardy
France's It Girl of the 1960s was a striking presence on the "yé-yé" scene, yet her musical career outlasted many of her peers, spanning more than 30 studio albums
Jan. 17, 1944 — June 11, 2024
*
Arthur "Gaps" Hendrickson
Caribbean-born singer for the London-based ska band The Selecter
April 29, 1951 — June 11, 2024
*
Johnny Canales
The Mexican-born, South Texas-based TV host introduced many artists, including a teenage Selena Quintanilla, to a wider audience
Aug. 23, 1942 — June 12, 2024
*
Angela Bofill
New York R&B singer whose three-and-half octave range fueled "This Time I'll Be Sweeter" and "I Try"
May 2, 1954 — June 13, 2024
*
Jeremy Tepper
The music journalist championed the outskirts of country and Americana via SiriusXM
Nov. 18, 1963 — June 14, 2024
*
James Chance
The saxophonist's provocative performances and outlandish punk-funk music in the Contortions pioneered New York's no wave scene
April 20, 1953 — June 18, 2024
*
Seth "Shifty Shellshock" Binzer
Frontman for Crazy Town, whose "Butterfly" was the only rap-rock song to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100
Aug. 23, 1974 — June 24, 2024
*
Rob Stone
One-time record label executive who co-founded Cornerstone Agency and The Fader, linking music media and marketing
July 12, 1968 — June 24, 2024
*
Kinky Friedman
The offbeat country singer and mystery novelist — and candidate for Texas governor in 2006 — who blurred the line between his persona and true identity
Nov. 1, 1944 — June 27, 2024
*
Peter Collins
Record producer with a diverse set of credits, ranging from Rush and Queensrÿche to Jewel and Indigo Girls
Jan. 14, 1951 — June 28, 2024
*
Patty Waters
The vocalist disappeared after making two hauntingly spare albums for ESP-Disk' in the 1960s, and was celebrated by the avant-garde community upon her return decades later
March 11, 1940 — June 29, 2024
*
Michael Corcoran
Austin-based music journalist who wrote scholarly books about the fringes of Texas music
Nov. 30, 1955 — July 1, 2024
*
Laurie Lindeen
The singer and guitarist's time in the Minneapolis indie rock scene inspired her beloved memoir, Petal Pusher: A Rock and Roll Cinderella Story
Sept. 28, 1961 — July 1, 2024
*
Joe Egan
Co-founder of Stealers Wheel and co-writer of the Scottish band's "Stuck in the Middle With You"
Oct. 18, 1946 — July 6, 2024
*
Jim Rotondi
The hard-bop musician brought a level-headed calm to the role of a trumpet hero
Aug. 28, 1962 — July 7, 2024
*
Joe Bonsall
Tenor in the country and gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys
May 18, 1948 — July 9, 2024
*
Dave Loggins
The Nashville songwriter penned songs for Kenny Rogers and the Oak Ridge Boys, and had his own hit in "Please Come to Boston"
Nov. 10, 1947 — July 10, 2024
*
Homer "Skip" Jackson
WRTI host and founder of the Philadelphia Jazz Project who, above all, believed in telling stories
March 4, 1957 — July 13, 2024
*
Sarah Gibson
Rising pianist, composer and new music advocate
May 21, 1986 — July 14, 2024
*
Zac Crain
Editor at Dallas Observer and D Magazine
June 13, 1974 — July 16, 2024
*
Bernice Johnson Reagon
A civil rights activist who co-founded The Freedom Singers and later started the African American vocal ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock
Oct. 4, 1942 — July 16, 2024
*
Eddie Rosenblatt
Long-running Geffen Records president who oversaw the label's Guns N' Roses and Nirvana years
Nov. 6, 1934 — July 16, 2024
*
Happy Traum
The Greenwich Village folk singer and guitarist worked with Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, Pete Seeger and Peter Tosh
May 9, 1938 — July 17, 2024
*
Pinche Peach
Co-vocalist (along with cousin Juan Brujo, who died just two months later) in L.A.-based Latin metal band Brujeria
Nov. 24, 1966 — July 17, 2024
*
Toumani Diabaté
When the Malian musician plucked the kora's 21 strings, the world fell in love
Aug. 10, 1965 — July 19, 2024
*
Jerry Miller
Lead guitarist for the late-'60s psychedelic three-guitar attack of Moby Grape
July 10, 1943 — July 21, 2024
*
Abdul "Duke" Fakir
The last surviving original member of The Four Tops
Dec. 26, 1935 — July 22, 2024
*
John Mayall
Through his band the Bluesbreakers, several guitarists flourished under the "godfather of the British blues," including Eric Clapton, Mick Taylor and Peter Green
Nov. 29, 1933 — July 22, 2024
*
Richard Crawford
Professor of musicology, preeminent scholar of American music and author of The American Musical Landscape
May 12, 1935 — July 23, 2024
*
Wolfgang Rihm
Strikingly original, and prolific, German composer
March 13, 1952 — July 27, 2024
*
Chino XL
The fire-starting Bronx-born rapper and actor who began his career in the duo Art of Origin in the early '90s once feuded with Tupac Shakur
April 8, 1974 — July 28, 2024
*
Martin Phillipps
In the New Zealand band The Chills, the songwriter crafted the ramshackle indie-rock sound that influenced the likes of R.E.M. and Pavement
July 2, 1963 — July 28, 2024
*
Shaun Martin
The Snarky Puppy singer and keyboardist was also the music director for gospel music titan Kirk Franklin
Aug. 23, 1978 — Aug. 3, 2024
*
Antônio Meneses
Beloved Brazilian cellist and member of the Beaux Arts Trio
Aug. 23, 1957 — Aug. 3, 2024
*
Maurice Williams
Williams' song "Stay," first recorded by his doo-wop group The Zodiacs in 1960, became a hit for The Four Seasons and The Hollies
April 26, 1938 — Aug. 6, 2024
*
Dave Sweetapple
J. Mascis called on this bassist for his stoner rock band Witch and vice versa for the power-pop band Sweet Apple
Nov. 8, 1965 — Aug. 8, 2024
*
Charles R. Cross
The Rocket editor and writer documented Seattle's rising grunge scene and wrote pivotal books on Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain
May 7, 1957 — Aug. 9, 2024
*
Dean Roberts
The New Zealand singer-songwriter made ghostly music as White Winged Moth and in the band Autistic Daughters
March 24, 1975 — Aug. 10, 2024
*
Greg Kihn
The singer-songwriter's 1983 power-pop hit "Jeopardy" reached No. 2 on the pop chart, behind Michael Jackson's "Beat It"
July 10, 1949 — Aug. 13, 2024
*
Jack Russell
Singer for the hard rock band Great White
Dec. 5, 1960 — Aug. 15, 2024
*
BeatKing
The Houston rapper, a self-proclaimed Club Godzilla, produced several viral striptease anthems, including "Then Leave" and the platinum-selling "Thick" with DJ Chose
Nov. 24, 1984 — Aug. 15, 2024
*
Joe Chambers
Founding member of the psychedelic soul band The Chambers Brothers
Aug. 22, 1942 — Aug. 15, 2024
*
Tore Ylwizaker
Keyboardist for the experimental electronic band Ulver
Aug. 16, 1970 — Aug. 16, 2024
*
Bobby Hicks
Bluegrass and country music fiddler who played with Bill Monroe and Porter Wagoner
July 21, 1933 — Aug. 16, 2024
*
George Walker
Classical music host and producer for WFIU
March 7, 1943 — Aug. 21, 2024
*
Justin Chearno
Guitarist for Turing Machine and Pitchblende who later opened the Michelin-starred Brooklyn restaurant The Four Horseman with LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy
June 17, 1970 — Aug. 22, 2024
*
Catherine Ribeiro
The adventurous French singer made a pivot from the popular "yé-yé" scene to psychedelic prog-rock in the band Alpes
Sept. 22, 1941 — Aug. 22, 2024
*
Daron Beck
Vocalist and keyboardist for the synth-doom duo Pinkish Black
June 19, 1976 — Aug. 22, 2024
*
Russell Malone
A versatile and soulful guitarist who epitomized straight-ahead jazz guitar for his generation
Nov. 8, 1963 — Aug. 23, 2024
*
Steve Silberman
The journalist is best known for his work in Wired and his writing about neurodiversity, but got his start covering 1970s counterculture, including the artists Grateful Dead and David Crosby
Dec. 23, 1957 — Aug. 29, 2024
*
Sérgio Mendes
A musician who emerged with Brazil's bossa nova movement in the 1960s and became an ambassador for that country's music around the world
Feb. 11, 1941 — Sept. 5, 2024
*
Rich Homie Quan
The Atlanta rapper scored several hits in the mid-2010s, including "Lifestyle" as part of Rich Gang, but he will be remembered more for his influence on the texture of modern rap
Oct. 4, 1989 — Sept. 5, 2024
*
Herbie Flowers
The English bassist was a member of T. Rex and a prolific session musician, whose many credits include the iconic bass line heard on Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side"
May 19, 1938 — Sept. 5, 2024
*
Will Jennings
Even if you don't know his name, you may well know all of the words he wrote for "My Heart Will Go On" and "Tears in Heaven"
June 27, 1944 — Sept. 6, 2024
*
Lucine Amara
Stalwart soprano who sang 748 performances with the Metropolitan Opera
March 1, 1925 — Sept. 6, 2024
*
Dan Morgenstern
The historian and critic who helmed Metronome and Downbeat believed that jazz is "America's gift to the world"
Oct. 24, 1929 — Sept. 7, 2024
*
Frankie Beverly
For over five decades, the R&B and funk legend kept the cookout classics coming in his band Maze
Dec. 6, 1946 — Sept. 10, 2024
*
José Mauro
Reissues of his two 1970s LPs renewed interest in the Brazilian pop singer's music — and laid to rest rumors of his disappearance
May 1, 1905 — Sept. 13, 2024
*
Tito Jackson
Big brother to Michael, singer and guitarist for the Jackson 5
Oct. 15, 1953 — Sept. 15, 2024
*
Roli Mosimann
Swans member and Foetus collaborator who carried on his penchant for extremity by producing records for The The and The Young Gods
Nov. 7, 1955 — Sept. 15, 2024
*
JD Souther
The singer-songwriter shaped the Southern California sound, penning songs performed by the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt
Nov. 2, 1945 — Sept. 17, 2024
*
Juan Brujo
Vocalist and co-founder of the outsized metal band Brujeria
June 28, 1968 — Sept. 18, 2024
*
Benny Golson
A master saxophonist revered as much for the durable standards he contributed to the jazz repertoire as for his eloquent tenor sound
Jan. 25, 1929 — Sept. 21, 2024
*
Paul Bakija
Guitarist for the '80s New York anarcho-punk band Reagan Youth
March 19, 1964 — Sept. 21, 2024
*
Cat Glover
The dancer choreographed Prince's 1987 concert film Sign o' the Times and rapped on his hit "Alphabet St."
July 24, 1964 — Sept. 24, 2024
*
Kris Kristofferson
A movie star and musical rebel who wrote songs about lovers, loners, boozers and a footloose pair of hitchhikers
June 22, 1936 — Sept. 28, 2024
*
Warren Benbow
Drummer who inaugurated James Blood Ulmer's "avant-gutbucket" jazz trio Odyssey, and who also worked with Nina Simone and Larry Willis
Dec. 22, 1951 — Sept. 29, 2024
*
Nell Smith
The teenaged Canadian musician had collaborated with the Flaming Lips, and was preparing to release her debut solo album in 2025
July 17, 2007 — Oct. 6, 2024
*
Cissy Houston
Generation-spanning gospel singer who performed with Elvis, Aretha and Van Morrison; mother to Whitney Houston
Sept. 30, 1933 — Oct. 7, 2024
*
Leif Segerstam
Eclectic Finnish conductor and composer of 371 symphonies
March 2, 1944 — Oct. 9, 2024
*
Adam Abeshouse
Thoughtful, Grammy-winning classical music producer
June 5, 1961 — Oct. 10, 2024
*
Jack Revill
Scottish DJ and producer who performed as Jackmaster
January 11, 1986 — Oct. 12, 2024
*
Ka
This Brooklyn rapper's hard-work ethic set the standard for DIY artists everywhere. His lyrical precision shone a light back on his community.
Aug. 11, 1972 — Oct. 12, 2024
*
Liam Payne
A singer who rose to fame as a member of the chart-topping boy band One Direction
Aug. 29, 1993 — Oct. 16, 2024
*
Barbara Dane
Jazz, blues and folk singer who championed social justice causes
May 12, 1927 — Oct. 20, 2024
*
Paul Di'Anno
Early vocalist for Iron Maiden who sang on the heavy metal band's self-titled debut and Killers
May 17, 1958 — Oct. 21, 2024
*
Donald Miller
Guitar mangler for the improvised noise trio Borbetomagus
May 7, 1958 — Oct. 22, 2024
*
Claire Daly
The beloved baritone saxophonist's 1999 debut, Swing Low, was selected for the collection of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library & Museum
Feb. 26, 1958 — Oct. 22, 2024
*
DJ Clark Kent
The Brooklyn-born producer worked with Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G. and Mariah Carey, but will be remembered just as fondly for his mark on rap's sneaker culture
Sept. 28, 1966 — Oct. 24, 2024
*
Phil Lesh
The bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead sang on some of the band's most memorable songs, including "Box of Rain"
March 15, 1940 — Oct. 25, 2024
*
Greg Hildebrandt
With his brother Tim, the illustrator of the Star Wars: A New Hope poster, he also worked on cover art for Black Sabbath's Mob Rules, Manilla Road's Mystification and several Trans-Siberian Orchestra albums
Jan. 23, 1939 — Oct. 31, 2024
*
Bob Bryar
Former drummer of My Chemical Romance, who performed on its landmark album The Black Parade
Dec. 1979 — Nov. 2024
*
Quincy Jones
The pop music mastermind produced hit albums for several decades, including Michael Jackson's Thriller, and composed music for The Wiz and The Color Purple
March 14, 1933 — Nov. 3, 2024
*
Lou Donaldson
An alto saxophonist who played a crucial role in both the development of hard bop and its evolution into soul jazz
Nov. 1, 1926 — Nov. 9, 2024
*
Ella Jenkins
The first lady of children's music, whose "You'll Sing A Song and I'll Sing A Song" will forever be passed down, believed in learning from the world
Aug. 6, 1924 — Nov. 9, 2024
*
Roy Haynes
Pioneering modern jazz drummer
March 13, 1925 — Nov. 12, 2024
*
Shel Talmy
American producer who shaped the Brit Beat sound with The Who and The Kinks
Aug. 11, 1937 — Nov. 13, 2024
*
Reese McHenry
The garage-rock singer had a voice that could puncture heaven and soothe hell
Feb. 14, 1973 — Nov. 14, 2024
*
Peter Sinfield
The British poet co-founded King Crimson with Robert Fripp and penned lyrics for the likes of Cher, Celine Dion and Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Dec. 27, 1943 — Nov. 14, 2024
*
Vic Flick
The iconic James Bond theme would be nothing without the session guitarist's rumbling sound
May 14, 1937 — Nov. 14, 2024
*
Dennis Bryon
Drummer for the Bee Gees during its disco years, including the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack
April 14, 1949 — Nov. 14, 2024
*
Aashish Khan
Indian classical musician who collaborated with Ravi Shankar and George Harrison, and produced the sumptuously cool Disco Jazz for the pop singer Rupa
Dec. 5, 1939 — Nov. 14, 2024
*
Charles Dumont
The songwriter worked with French artists Jaques Brel and Juliette Gréco and penned Édith Piaf's iconic "Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien"
March 26, 1929 — Nov. 18, 2024
*
Colin "Smiley" Peterson
Drummer who appeared on Bee Gees' late '60s albums, including Horizontal and Odessa
March 24, 1946 — Nov. 18, 2024
*
Saafir
Once a dancer in Digital Underground, the Oakland rapper grew to become a singular presence on the Bay Area scene
Aug. 23, 1970 — Nov. 19, 2024
*
Andy Paley
Producer, songwriter and rocker whose broad catalog — Madonna, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Brian Wilson, Jonathan Richman, SpongeBob SquarePants — was playful and unique
Nov. 1, 1951 — Nov. 20, 2024
*
Will Cullen Hart
The Elephant 6 collective co-founder meticulously collaged psychedelic-pop symphonies in The Olivia Tremor Control and Circulatory System
June 14, 1971 — Nov. 29, 2024
*
Steve Alaimo
Miami-based producer, songwriter and record label owner who discovered Sam & Dave, released records by KC and the Sunshine Band
Dec. 6, 1939 — Nov. 30, 2024
*
Angela Alvarez
The oldest person to win best new artist at the Latin Grammys
June 13, 1927 — Dec. 6, 2024
*
Rashid Vally
Founder of Soultown, As-Shams and The Sun, the only Black-owned labels that operated under Apartheid
1939 — Dec. 7, 2024
*
Herb Robertson
Jazz trumpeter who worked with avant-garde luminaries such as Tim Berne, Satoko Fujii and Anthony Davis
Feb. 21, 1951 — Dec. 10, 2024
*
Martial Solal
A distinguished French pianist whose dextrous and imaginative command of the jazz language made him a trailblazer in Europe
Aug. 23, 1927 — Dec. 12, 2024
*
Zakir Hussain
Indian tabla player who united musicians from diverse cultures and by doing so, shaped modern world music
March 9, 1951 — Dec. 15, 2024
*
Alfa Anderson
Singer of disco group Chic and voice behind "Le Freak" and "Good Times"
Sept. 7, 1946 — Dec. 16, 2024
*
Dave Mallet
Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger and many others have recorded his songs, especially the folk standard "Garden Song," which John Denver performed with The Muppets
April 21, 1951 — Dec. 17, 2024
*
Bob "Slim" Dunlap
The beloved rock guitarist joined The Replacements from 1987-1991, and released a pair of stellar solo albums in the '90s
Aug. 14, 1951 — Dec. 18, 2024
*
Will Chase and Zazil Davis-Vazquez contributed research to support this story. Tom Huizenga and Sheldon Pearce contributed text. Jacob Ganz edited.
Copyright 2024 NPR