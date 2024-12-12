As Time's 'Person of the Year,' Trump outlines his top priorities in lengthy interview

President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to outline the opening priorities of his second administration, including pardoning some Jan. 6 defendants, enacting mass deportations and undoing executive actions of his predecessor.

Trump sat down for a lengthy interview with Time Magazine after being named its "Person of the Year" for the second time, and he discussed his plans for a second term that at one time seemed improbable.

He suggested that the military would be used to carry out deportations on American soil, continuing to call illegal immigration an "invasion of our country." He suggested the government could get rid of some childhood vaccination requirements and outlined his thoughts on ending ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Gaza, among other topics.

Trump also reflected on his victory against Vice President Kamala Harris last month, touting a "flawless" campaign that "hit the nerve of the country" with a focus on immigration, the economy and other issues that he said resonated more with voters than Democratic messaging.

"I don't think they got the feel of the country," he said in the interview transcript. Trump also said under his leadership, the Republican Party has become the party of "common sense."

While Trump said in the interview that he has a "massive" mandate after the election, the political reality in Washington is more complicated than the mantle he claims. Even though Republicans will soon control the White House and both chambers of Congress, there are still real hurdles that line the path to enacting his vision.

The slim House Republican majority will be made smaller if the Senate confirms Reps. Elise Stefanik for United Nations Ambassador and Mike Waltz as his national security advisor. Other picks for top posts life Defense Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretary and FBI Director have faced higher scrutiny, too.

Speaking about being named Time's Person of the Year while ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday morning, Trump quipped: "I think I like it better this time actually."

"I do want to thank Time Magazine. I've been on the cover many times, I don't know if there's a record, but I can only talk well about 25% of the covers," he said, to laughter. "25% are great, the others I just sort of hide."

"It's been an honor and every time, it's an honor," Trump added.

