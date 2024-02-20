The U.S. has again vetoed a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Updated February 20, 2024 at 11:54 AM ET

The United States has vetoed another United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, rejecting calls for an immediate cease-fire.

The U.S. has proposed its own draft, which it says would support delicate diplomacy toward releasing hostages taken in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

The draft resolution that Algeria proposed would have demanded an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13 in favor and the United States against. The United Kingdom abstained.

The resolution came after more than four months of war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza and whose attack in Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israel's government. Israel's military offensive since then has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Backed by many other countries, Arab nations have been demanding a cease-fire for months.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield argues that a cease-fire without requiring Hamas to release hostages would fail to bring about durable peace.

"Proceeding with a vote today was wishful and irresponsible," she said. "While we cannot support a resolution that would put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy, we look forward to engaging on a text that we believe will address so many of the concerns we all share."

Thomas-Greenfield says diplomats are working on a deal that would bring about a six-week pause in fighting.

According to a draft text seen by NPR, the U.S. resolution supports "a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable, based on the formula of all hostages being released."

The U.S. has vetoed or abstained from voting on previous resolutions on Gaza, while Russia and China have also vetoed a U.S. draft resolution.

