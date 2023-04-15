© 2023 KNBA
U.S. Coast Guard and Mexican navy are searching for 3 missing American sailors

By Juliana Kim
Published April 15, 2023 at 9:13 AM AKDT
The three American sailors were expected to stop in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico's Baja California before returning to the United States.
Luis Acosta
/
AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican navy are searching for three American sailors who went missing over 10 days ago in Mexico.

The three sailors — identified as Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien and William Gross — reportedly left Mazatlán, a city near Mexico's west coast, aboard a 44-foot boat named Ocean Bound on April 4 and were headed to San Diego.

According to the Coast Guard, the three mariners planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas, about 224 miles from Mazatlán, on April 6 to report in before they continued their trip.

"However, there was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report in of their location," the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday.

Search-and-rescue coordinators, who reached out to marinas near Cabo San Lucas, have not received any sightings of the boat, the Coast Guard added.

Federal authorities are working with the Mexican navy to locate the three sailors.

