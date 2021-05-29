Entertainment Venues Are Reopening. Have You Been To A Live Event?

As we head into summer, 40% of adults in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Many entertainment venues across the country have been shuttered for more than a year. But stages and screens are starting to bring back performances with live audiences. Meanwhile, in some places, the show went on even during the pandemic.

As the country moves more toward a full reopening, NPR is wondering what your first encounter with a live-audience event was like. Where did you go? Who did you see perform? Were there a lot of people? How did you feel? Did you wait until you were vaccinated to buy your tickets? Did the audience members wear masks and distance?

Tell us about your experience using the form below. There's a place to upload a photo, audio or video if you have it, too.

An NPR producer may reach out to you for an upcoming story.

