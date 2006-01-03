Lobbyist Abramoff Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

Republican Lobbyist Jack Abramoff pleads guilty to federal conspiracy, fraud and tax evasion charges in a case that has exposed gifts and favors he lavished on government officials.

Abramoff is at the center of a political corruption scandal that's been growing for more than a year. He is expected to help Justice Department investigators determine how far the corruption goes.

Prosecutors accuse Abramoff of exerting improper influence on Capitol Hill and of conspiring to defraud Indian tribes that had hired him to represent them in Washington.

