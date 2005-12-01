Lower Ninth Ward Residents See Their Homes

Anthony Brooks, NPR / / Walker spent much of the day trying to salvage what she can, which is very little.

Residents of New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward were allowed to return to their homes Thursday for the first time since Hurricane Katrina hit. Residents were permitted to stay for the day and had to leave by sundown.

For Helen Walker, 63, it was an emotional day. "It's really devastating to come back and look at something that you have worked for half of your life -- and it's all gone," she says.

Since Katrina struck, Helen Walker has been living with friends and family in Mississippi. She says she applied for a trailer home from FEMA more than a month ago, but has heard nothing since then.

