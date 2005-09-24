Oil Markets Exhale as Rita Passes By

Hurricane Rita damaged three oil refineries in Lousiana and Texas when it stormed ashore with winds topping 120 mph and more than a foot of rainwater. But most rigs, pipelines and refineries appear to have been spared.

As a result, oil industry officials were breathing a sigh of relief Sunday. Oil prices fell on world markets Sunday as traders reacted to news that Rita spared most of the refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast.

