Rice Makes Surprise Visit to Iraq; Urges Patience

Secretary of State of Condoleezza Rice pays a surprise visit to Iraq, her first to the country as the top U.S. diplomat. Under heavy security, Rice visited Kurdish-controlled Northern Iraq and then met with Prime Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Baghdad.

Rice urged patience with the new government, even as dozens of Iraqi corpses were discovered, believed to be the latest victims of the insurgency.

Rice's one-day visit comes at the end of a week in which U.S. forces launched several offensives in an effort to combat insurgents along the Syrian border.

