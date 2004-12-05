Report Discourages NASA Plan to Save Hubble

A confidential report commissioned by NASA has concluded that the space agency's plan to use a robot to save the Hubble telescope is highly risky.

The robot would install two new instruments and replace batteries and gyroscopes.

But the report suggests NASA should let the aging telescope die. It suggests that NASA send up the new instruments on a second, bare-bones telescope. Hear NPR's David Kestenbaum.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.