American cyclist Lance Armstrong wins the Tour de France in Paris, setting a new record with six victories. The final margin between Armstrong and his nearest competitor, German Andreas Kloden, was 6 minutes, 19 seconds.

Last year's runner-up, Jan Ullrich, placed fourth in the three-week race, behind Ivan Basso. Hear NPR's Brian Naylor and John Wilcockson of Velo News.

