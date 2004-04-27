© 2022 KNBA
NPR News

Spain Seeks Five More in Connection with Train Attacks

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published April 27, 2004 at 8:00 PM AKDT
Facade of apartment building damaged by explosives during standoff between police and suspected terrorists.
The Spanish judge investigating the March 11 train bombings in Madrid issues five more arrest warrants. Seventeen people -- most of whom are Moroccan -- are already in jail. European officials are closely monitoring the probe into what is seen as the first major Islamic terrorist attack against a Western European target.

The blasts killed 191 people and injured more than 2,000. The apartment building in the suburb of Madrid where seven men suspected in the attack blew themselves up on April 3 is still being cleared of debris.

NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports.

NPR News
Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.
