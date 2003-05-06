Lawmaker: White House Concealed Scope of Halliburton Contract

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-CA) charges the Bush administration with hiding the details of a postwar-Iraq oil contract awarded to a subsidiary of the Halliburton Corp., formerly run by Vice President Dick Cheney. The no-bid contract, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says included not only extinguishing oil fires but also "operation of facilities and distribution of products," could be worth up to $7 billion. Hear Rep. Waxman.

